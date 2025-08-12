High Point Rockers Make Roster Moves Prior to Charleston Series

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will open a six-game series at the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday night, August 12, following a number of roster changes.

The Rockers have re-signed 1B Evan Edwards, loaned OF Luis Gonzalez to a team in the Mexican League, and released C Jack Conley following his retirement. In addition, High Point activated C Isaiah Mirabal to fill Conley's spot on the roster.

Gonzalez, 29, will not be available to the Rockers this week as he has been loaned to the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League. Gonzalez will suit up for the Acereros (translation: Steelers) during their playoff series against Laredo. Gonzalez is hitting .281 for the Rockers this season with 15 homers and 29 stolen bases. He will return to the Rockers following the Steelers' mid-week series.

Edwards, 27, rejoins to the Rockers after a two-month stint with the Los Angeles Angels Class AA team in Huntsville, Ala. Edwards was the Atlantic League's Player of the Month in April/May when he led the ALPB in the three "triple crown" categories of batting average (.375), home runs (13) and RBI (43). Edwards is a Guilford County native who played Southern Guilford High School and NC State.

Conley, 28, retired following Sunday's home game with Southern Maryland. The catcher, who played at NC State, is a Raleigh native and among the top base-stealing catchers in Atlantic League history. He won an ALPB Championship with Lancaster in 2023 and set the league record for stolen bases by a catcher with 29.

Mirabal, 25, is hitting .244 with two homers and 12 RBI in 26 games this season. He will share the catching duties with Luke Napleton who recently returned to the Rockers following a stay in the Minnesota Twins organization.

The Rockers take on the Dirty Birds in the first game of the series on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

High Point's next home game will be against the South Division leading Lexington Legends at Truist Point on August 19.







