Rockers Withstand Late Charleston Surge

Published on August 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

CHARLESTON, W. Va - The High Point Rockers held off a late-inning surge from the Charleston Dirty Birds to secure a 5-4 victory on Thursday night at GoMart Ballpark.

High Point improves to 59-37 overall and 18-15 in the second half of the season. They now trail division-leading Gastonia by just two games thanks to a Lexington win over the Ghost Peppers tonight.

The Rockers got on the board first for a third consecutive game in the top of the third inning after a leadoff walk by Braxton Davidson and Ben Aklinski was hit by a pitch. That set up Luke Napleton to drive home the game's opening run on an RBI single off Dirty Birds starter Jamison Hill (L, 2-12) to make it 1-0.

Charleston responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth off Jonah Scolaro (W, 7-4) after consecutive doubles from Chad Sedio and Zach Daniels knotted the score 1-1.

Aklinski drew a walk to open the fifth inning and advanced to second on a stolen base before Evan Edwards smacked a grounder through the right side of the infield to put the Rockers ahead 2-1. The very next batter was Napleton, who ambushed the first pitch and sent a skyscraping home run over the left field fence to lift High Point to a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chad Sedio hit a solo homer to cut the High Point lead to 4-2. Scolaro would then strand Daniels in scoring position to cap off his fourth straight outing of six frames allowing two runs or fewer, and aligning himself for a winning decision.

High Point tacked on a run in the seventh as a bases loaded wild pitch scored Evan Edwards from third to make the score 5-2. That run proved to loom large as Joe DeLuca led off the bottom of the inning with a solo homer off Zach Vennaro to make it a 5-3 game. A walk to Demetrius Moorer followed by a throwing error from Napleton pushed him to third base, and Joseph Rosa sliced a base hit to center to make it a one-run contest. That forced Jamie Keefe to bring on Cam Cotter to finish the frame and keep High Point ahead 5-4.

In the top of the eighth, a borderline strike call to Ben Aklinski prompted the eventual ejection of both Frank Viola and Jamie Keefe, leaving the High Point dugout without a member of the coaching staff for the rest of the contest.

In the ninth, Jameson McGrane (S, 12) came on and retired the side in order, securing the victory for High Point.

Game four of the series is set for 6:35 on Friday at GoMart Ballpark. The Rockers will send LHP Ben Wereski (0-2, 4.26) to the mound against RHP Eddy Demurias (3-4, 4.87) for Charleston. Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.







