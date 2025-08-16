Brennan Ends Career In Style

Tim Brennan ended his playing career the way anyone would want to go out.

The right-hander, making his final start before embarking on a career coaching youth, fired six shutout innings on Friday evening, guiding the Lancaster Stormers to a 3-0 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's ninth straight win and kept the Stormers three games ahead of the Long Island Ducks in the second half Northern Division chase.

Brennan (3-2) yielded three hits and two walks to Staten Island while striking out just two. He faced trouble only in the first inning when the FerryHawks loaded the bases with two outs on singles by Matt Scheffler and Vaun Brown around a walk to Tyler Dearden. Pablo Sandoval was retired on a harmless fly ball to shallow left to close out the threat. Only one other Staten Island runner reached second base on the night as Tyler Dearden snuck a soft liner under Joseph Carpenter's glove for a double in the sixth.

Mason Martin jump started the Lancaster offense with a 401' jolt off Ofelky Peralta (0-4) down the right field line with one out in the second, his second homer in two nights and league-leading 29th of the season. The Stormers struck again in the fifth. Yeison Coca tripled with one out but was thrown out at the plate on Nick Ward's topper to second baseman Eddy Diaz. Ward then stole second, after which the FerryHawks, weary of Martin, intentionally walked the right fielder. Carpenter and Nick Lucky followed with RBI ground singles to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Phil Diehl entered in the seventh and retired the four batters he faced. Billy Sullivan retired the final two hitters in the eighth inning.

Jackson Rees allowed a leadoff single to center by Scheffler in the eighth inning. Dearden hit a liner to Lucky's backhand. It was ruled the ball was not caught on the fly, and the Stormers were able to convert it into a quick double play.

Rain began to drench the field, and play was halted for 20 minutes after Rees fell behind Brown, 2-0. Once play resumed, it took two pitches for Rees to get Brown on a grounder to second, earning his second save.

The Stormers will send Michael McAvene (5-3) to the mound on Saturday night against right-hander Ryan Kehoe (2-1). A visit from the Phillie Phanatic is on tap along with fireworks following the game. Limited tickets remain. Fans may also follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin has 56 homers with Lancaster...Diehl completed a reliever's trifecta in the span of three nights with a save, a win, and a hold...Coca's triple was only Lancaster's second at home this season...Rees has worked in four of the last five games and tied Scott Engler for the team lead with 45 appearances...The shutout was the fifth thrown by the staff in 2025.







