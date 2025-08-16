Ducks Light the Lamp for Hockey Night Victory

Published on August 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 9-0 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Friday's game was also Tribute to LI Ducks Hockey Night, presented by the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame. The Ducks wore commemorative jerseys during the game, and fans can bid on those jerseys through 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27, via the LiveSource mobile app or.

Troy Viola gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead with a first inning RBI double to center field off Flying Boxcars starter Anthony Imhoff. A bases loaded walk by River Town in the sixth doubled Long Island's lead to two.

The Ducks doubled the lead again in the sixth when Aaron Antonini and Ronaldo Flores led off the inning with back-to-back solo home runs to left field, making it a 4-0 game. One inning later, a four-run frame doubled the advantage a final time to eight. RBI singles by Viola, JC Encarnacion and Antonini along with a sac fly to left off the bat of Flores did the damage. Viola's RBI double to left-center in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

That was more than enough support for Ducks starter Justin Alintoff (4-5) to earn the win. The righty tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just a pair of singles while striking out three batters. Imhoff (1-6) took the loss, conceding four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings with six strikeouts.

Every Ducks batter reached base safely, while eight of the nine recorded at least one hit. Viola led the Flock with three hits, three RBIs and a run. Town also collected three hits, along with an RBI, three runs and a walk, while Antonini chipped in with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Farmingdale State College. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Tim Melville (4-2, 5.42) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Jack Weisenburger (1-5, 4.68).







