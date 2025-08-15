Stormers Outlast Blue Crabs in Late Affair

A perfect road trip that began at 10:30 AM on one Friday morning ended at 12:31 AM the next.

The Stormers used three homers and a five-walk inning to rally from a pair of deficits and bump off the host Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 9-8, in a game that finally got underway at 9:00 PM following a long rain delay and took crazy turns to a hectic finish.

It was Lancaster's eighth win in a row and enabled the Stormers to start a six-game homestand with a three-game lead in the North Division race.

Southern Maryland jumped ahead, 4-0, thru the first four innings on a two-run double by Sam Dexter in the second and an RBI triple by Ryan McCarthy followed by an RBI single from Jackson Loftin in the fourth.

The home runs brought Lancaster back. Nick Ward drove a ball onto the left field deck to lead off the fifth, and Mason Martin followed with a titanic blast over the wall in right to cut the lead to 4-2. Kevin Watson, Jr. blasted a three-run shot to right in the seventh, staking Lancaster to its first lead.

At that point, approaching midnight, the game entered bizarro world. Southern Maryland loaded the bases off Kyle Johnson with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Phil Diehl (2-4) entered the action and got an apparent double play out of Pearce Howard, but catcher's interference was called, tying the game. Giovanni Digiacomo followed with a sacrifice fly to center, putting the Blue Crabs back ahead, 6-5.

However, Evan Alexander drew a walk to lead off the eighth and was bunted ahead by Joe Campagna. Yeison Coca's dribbler up the third base line was thrown away by McCarthy to allow the tying run to score. A balk, four walks and two wild pitches from Brandon McCabe (3-2) and Dalton Ross later, and the Stormers led, 9-6.

Southern Maryland refused to cry "uncle." Two-out doubles by Alejandro de Aza and Brett Barrera in the eighth brought the Blue Crabs to within two. Scott Engler came on for the ninth. After one strikeout, Pearce Howard tripled down the right field line. Engler picked up a second strikeout before Dexter kept the game going with his third double of the night.

Finally, after a long full-count battle, McCarthy took a called third strike on the inside corner, putting an end to an incredibly long day and incredible productive week.

The Stormers will send Tim Brennan (2-2) to the hill on Friday evening against Staten Island's Ofelky Peralta (0-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: The Stormers finished the season series with Southern Maryland, winning, 5-4...Martin retook the league lead with his 28th homer, which also ties him with Tommy Everidge (2011) and Blake Gailen (2018) for the third highest single season total in team history...He is six shy of Caleb Gindl's record...Engler's save was his third of the trip...The Stormers recorded a save in each of the last five games.







