Revs Drop Opener as Road Trip Shifts South

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution dropped the opening game of their weekend series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 7-4 on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Revs entered play having won three of four and four of their previous six games including a series win at Long Island to kick off the weeklong road venture.

York opened the scoring in the second inning as Chris Williams cracked the first pitch from starter Kyle Virbitsky down the left field line for a leadoff homer, his third of the year, all in his past seven games played.

Southern Maryland responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the second. Gio Digiacomo tied the game with a double down the right field line, and with one out, Ryan McCarthy lined a two-run double up the alley in left center giving the Blue Crabs a 3-1 lead.

The Revs got a run back in the third. Jalen Miller reached on a one-out error, stole second, and moved to third on Caleb McNeely's single into left. After a walk to Justin Connell loaded the bases and ended Virbitsky's evening, Shayne Fontana greeted reliever Jordan Carr with an RBI single to right bringing the Revs within 3-2. With the bases loaded, Williams pounded a sharp ground ball but right at shortstop Sam Dexter for an inning-ending double play.

Southern Maryland went back ahead by two as Jamari Baylor drove an opposite field homer to right center with two outs in the bottom of the third, making it a 4-2 game.

The Revs once again drew within a run in the fifth. Miller led off with a double down the third base line and took third on an error. Connell's line drive sac fly to right brought the Revs within 4-3.

Again, Southern Maryland responded and did so with their second three-run inning of the night, taking control as they built the lead to 7-3. Dondrei Hubbard lined a solo homer to left center despite being allowed to step in the batters' box with under eight seconds on the pitch timer, and Digiacomo was credited with a two-run double to center on a ball that was lost sight of in the twilight.

Blue Crab relievers maintained the margin into the ninth as Jason Blanchard worked 2.1 scoreless and Endrys Briceno returned to Southern Maryland, striking out the side in the eighth in his season debut.

York made noise in the ninth with three walks from closer Andre Scrubb. Jaylin Davis raced home on a wild pitch to make it 7-4, and representing the tying run, Fontana drove a deep fly to center but it was caught at the warning track for the final out.

Danny Denz struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings out of the York bullpen and Alex Bustamante also struck out four, tossing two scoreless frames to finish out the game on the mound for the Revs.

Kevin Miranda (2-2) suffered the loss, tagged with seven runs (six earned) in 4.2 innings.

Notes: Miller went 3-for-4 and reached safely four of five times; he is now 7-for-8 and has reached safely nine of 10 times over the last two games. His two runs scored give him a league-high 92 on the season as he moves into 7th on the Revs' all-time single-season list. His two steals give him 48 on the season, moving into the top five in a single season in Revs history. His double was his 35th of the season, second in the league behind teammate Frankie Tostado's 47, as he moves into a tie for 8th on the Revs' single-season list. His three hits give him 121 on the season, moving into a tie for the league lead. Fontana has hit safely in seven straight. The Revs fall to 0-4 this season in Waldorf as they make their first visit since mid-May.

Up Next: York looks to even the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m.







