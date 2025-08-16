Southern Maryland Tops York, 7-4, in Series Opener

Published on August 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened their three-game weekend series with a 7-4 victory over the York Revolution.

York took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Crabs answered back in the bottom of the frame. Brett Barrera opened the second inning with a leadoff single before Jamari Baylor worked a walk. With runners at first and second, Giovanni Digiacomo doubled in Barrera to tied the game a 1-1. After a Sam Dexter strikeout, Ryan McCarthy gave the Crabs a 3-1 lead with a two-run double.

York nabbed a run back in the third to make it 3-2 but a Baylor blast to right-center field gave Southern Maryland a 4-2 advantage.

The Revolution brought the game within one run after scoring in the fifth. Southern Maryland, though, exploded for three runs in the bottom of the frame. Dondrei Hubbard smacked his seventh home run of the season to make it 5-3.

Barrera then reached on a fielding error before Baylor singled. With runners at first and second, Digiacomo cranked a two-run double to centerfield and gave the Crabs a 7-3 lead.

York would go on to score a run in the ninth, but the Crabs held onto their 7-4 lead for the victory.

Kyle Virbitsky made his first start for the Crabs since being signed and activated on August 14. The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed 2.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and a strikeout.

Newly acquired lefty Jordan Carr tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings In relief. Rafi Vazquez allowed a run on two hits in 0.1 innings before Jason Blanchard pitched a scoreless 2.2 innings whiles striking out three. Endrys Briceño made his first appearance since returning to Southern Maryland and he struck out the side in the eighth. Andre Scrubb allowed a run in the ninth, but earned his 13th save of the season.

With the win Southern Maryland snaps a three-game skid and improves to 50-46 overall and 14-19 in the second half. Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.