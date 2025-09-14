Southern Maryland Falls, 2-1, to High Point

Published on September 13, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost on Saturday night to the High Point Rockers by a final score of 2-1.

The Blue Crabs took an early lead in the first when Jackson Loftin hit a leadoff home run to take a 1-0 lead. Following Loftin's blast, the next 18 Crabs batters were retired by left-handed pitcher Ben Wereski.

Kyle Virbitsky was stellar in his start. The right-hander went 7.1 innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a season high ten batters. He allowed two runs in the eighth inning as the Rockers took a 2-1 lead. Endrys Briceño and Jalen Miller tossed scoreless outings, but the Crabs' offense was stymied to just one run.

Southern Maryland falls to 65-57 overall and 29-30 in the second half. The final game of the series will be played on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:00 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.