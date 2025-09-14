Rockers Toss Three-Hitter to Top Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. - Three High Point Rockers pitchers combined to three-hit Southern Maryland on Saturday night in leading the Rockers to a 2-1 win at Regency Furniture Stadium. Ben Wereski (W, 4-4) allowed just two hits over seven innings while striking out 10 before David Hess and Jameson McGrane (S, 16) each threw shutout innings to seal the win.

The Rockers improved to 72-50 overall while Southern Maryland fell to 65-57 overall and 29-30.

(Two games still in progress on Saturday night could determine the South Division second half champion. Gastonia was leading Charleston 9-4 in the seventh inning and Lexington was trailing Lancaster 5-3 in the eighth. If both of those results hold, Gastonia would win the second half South Division title to set-up a High Point-Gastonia best-of-five series in the Division Championship Series.)

After the Rockers were retired in the first, Southern Maryland's Jackson Loftin hit the first pitch thrown by Wereski for a home run and a 1-0 Blue Crab lead.

But Wereski and Southern Maryland starter Kyle Virbitsky (L, 1-1) locked into a classic pitcher's duel.

After the Loftin homer, Wereski retired the next 18 hitters he faced, not allowing a hit until Cooper Weiss singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Alejandro De Aza sacrificed Weiss to second before a wild pitch moved him to third. Wereski hit Ethan Wilson with a pitch but was able to set down the final two batters of the inning to keep the game at 1-0.

Nolan Watson lined a double off the wall to lead-off the top of the eighth off SMD starter Kyle Virbitsky (L, 1-1). Bryson Parks laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt down the third base line that he beat without a throw to put runners at the corners. Drew Mendoza then doubled to left to score Watson to tie the game and sent Parks to third.

Virbitsky was replaced by Endrys Briceno out of the bullpen and Luke Napleton greeted him with a sac fly to right to give High Point a 2-1 lead.

David Hess came on for the Rockers in the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning that was aided by a pair of standout catches by Parks in center field.

With Jameson McGrane on in the ninth to preserve the win, he retired Loftin then struck out Giovanni Digiacomo for the first two outs. De Aza triple to right before McGrane put the finishing touches on the win by striking out Pearce Howard.

The series finale is slated for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. High Point righty Jake Gilbert (1-2, 4.50) will face a Blue Crab starter that is yet to be named. Rocker fans can follow all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

The Rockers will return home for the final three games of the regular season starting Tuesday, September 16. High Point will host the Charleston Dirty Birds at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

With a berth in the postseason already secured, High Point will open the South Division Championship series on the road o September 20-21 and will return home for game three of the series on September 23 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.







