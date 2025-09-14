Scott Goes Six Strong But Ducks Pull Away Late

Central Islip, NY: Braden Scott turned in another excellent start but the York Revolution fell 5-2 to the Long Island Ducks who pulled away late in Saturday night's game in front of 7,269 fans at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York jumped in front right away, sparked by Jalen Miller's one-out hustle double to center in the top of the first taking advantage of a lackadaisical effort from center fielder Leobaldo Cabrera. After stealing third, Miller scored on Ryan Higgins' sac fly to deep right for a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Chris Williams drilled a line drive leadoff homer to left, his ninth of the year, all in his last 23 games, as the lead doubled to 2-0.

Higgins doubled with two outs in the third but the Revs had just two more hits the rest of the night as they were unable to tack on, beginning against Ducks starter Anthony Escobar who retired his final 10 batters of the night to finish six solid innings.

Scott preserved the York lead into the sixth, as four of his first five innings were 1-2-3 frames with six strikeouts totaled. He escaped a jam in the third after Ronaldo Flores blooped a double and Taylor Kohlwey singled to put runners at the corners with no outs. After a one-out walk, Scott retired River Town on a 4-6-3 double play to escape the bases loaded threat.

Long Island only got to Scott with two outs in the sixth as Troy Viola ripped an RBI single to left, and after moving to second on the throw, scored the tying run on Cabrera's bloop single to right as the game was knotted at 2-2.

Nick Mikolajchak struck out the side in order in the seventh out of the Revs bullpen, but Brendan Cellucci (1-2) ran into trouble in the eighth.

Kole Kaler's leadoff walk started the eighth inning Ducks rally, and a groundout advanced Kaler to second. After stealing third to force the infield in, Kaler scored as Town poked a tiebreaking RBI single up the middle. Town stole second and escaped a potential pickoff to steal third, scoring on Viola's infield single to make it 4-2. Viola escaped his own pickoff to steal second, took third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch as Long Island built its final 5-2 lead.

Ramon Santos struck out the side for the second straight night to earn the save, his fifth of the year.

Notes: York falls to 71-51, one game behind High Point for the league's best record with four games to play in the regular season. The Revs have dropped three straight, their longest skid since a season-high four straight, July 24-27. The Revs are now 36-23 on the road, still the league's best mark. York has been held to two runs or fewer in each of the past four meetings at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Miller's double is his 39th of the season, moving past Andres Perez (38 in 2013) for fifth on the franchise's single-season list. It was his 60th extra-base hit of the year as he becomes the seventh in Revs history to that number in a season. His steal was his 56th of the year, jumping ahead of Wilson Valdez (2014) and Darian Sandford (2021) for second all-time. Miller's run was his 110th of the season, just the third in Revs history to reach that mark. Cellucci was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits; he had previously allowed just two runs on three hits in 15 appearances in a Revs uniform.

Up Next: The Revs wrap up their series with the Ducks on Sunday at 1:35pm as righty Kevin Miranda (3-3, 6.51) faces southpaw Juan Hillman (9-5, 4.80) as York aims to avoid a sweep. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:15 p.m.







