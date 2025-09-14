Rally Quacks Storm Back for Late Win Before Sellout Crowd

Published on September 13, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 5-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 7,269 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Ryan Higgins. Chris Williams doubled the lead in the second with a leadoff solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Anthony Escobar. Long Island tied the game at two in the sixth on back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Troy Viola and Leobaldo Cabrera off Revolution starter Braden Scott.

The Ducks then rallied for three runs in the eighth to take a 5-2 lead. RBI singles to center by River Town and to third by Viola along with a wild pitch that plated Viola highlighted the inning.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Escobar pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three. Scott also threw six innings and allowed two runs, giving up five hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Tanner Jacobson (3-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, yielding a hit while striking out one. Brendan Cellucci (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. Ramon Santos picked up his fifth save after striking out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for a second straight night.

Viola led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon with Long Island's final home game of the regular season. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). All fans in attendance will receive a 25th Anniversary Commemorative Ticket, courtesy of AARP. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman (9-5, 4.79) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Kevin Miranda (3-3, 6.50).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thos unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







