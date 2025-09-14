Stormers Top Lexington

Published on September 13, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Joe Campagna broke a 3-3 tie with a solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Lancaster Stormers, playing as the Lebanon Bologna, went on to defeat the Lexington Legends, 6-3, in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The victory dropped Lancaster's magic number to two. Lancaster will advance to the playoffs against the York Revolution with a win and Long Island loss on Sunday afternoon or one win in the three-game series, head-to-head, with the Ducks this week.

Campagna took Patrick Wicklander (11-8) over the boards in left field with one out in the sixth, after the Stormers had surrendered a two-run lead in the top of the inning.

The Stormers were able to add an insurance run in the seventh on Yeison Coca's double to right center, a sac bunt by Melvin Mercedes and a wild pitch.

Kevin Watson's two-out solo homer in the eighth stretched the lead to 6-3.

Brady Whalen had staked the Legends to a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the first, and the lead held until the bottom of the fifth. Watson singled to right center with one out, only Lancaster's third hit of the night. He stole second and moved to third on Coca's single to left. Melvin Mercedes dribbled a grounder toward third. Brian Fuentes looked toward the plate but had no play on Watson. He then made a late, wild throw to first, giving the Stormers runners at the corners. Nick Ward flied out to shallow left, but the Stormers took the lead on a two-run double by Luis Castro.

Lexington snuck back into the tie in the top of the sixth. Starter Luke McCollough walked E.J. Cumbo, and Dylan Rock singled to right off Billy Sullivan (2-2). Sullivan retired the next two batters and had Jerry Huntzinger at 1-2 when he uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Cumbo to score. Huntzinger rolled a single into center to bring Rock home with the tying tally.

Unlike Friday night, the Stormers bullpen held its ground. Jackson Rees allowed one hit among three strikeouts in the seventh. Scott Engler yielded two hits in the eighth but got out of the inning on a called third strike against Huntzinger, who was ejected from the game for arguing. Ryley Gilliam struck out the side in the ninth around hitting Xane Washington with an 0-2 pitch.

Brock Bell (0-0) will start on Sunday against Nic Laio (9-8) in a matchup of right-handers. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 1:55.

NOTES: The game was played in front of 7,083, the third largest crowd at Penn Medicine Park in 2025...Watson's steal was his 46th of the year but first of September...Nick Ward had his 48th multi-hit game of the season...Nick Lucky lost an 11-game hitting streak...Overall, Lancaster pitching fanned 14...Castro has seven RBI in the series...Lancaster is 17-2 with Campagna behind the plate...The Stormers are 13-0 playing as Lebanon, whether the Ironmasters or Bologna.

Subject: Lan 6, Lex 3 (box)

Game Date: 09/13/2025

Lexington Legends 3 AT Lancaster Stormers 6

YTD YTD

Lexington AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Washington, X CF 4 0 1 0 .265 Mercedes, M 2B 3 1 1 1 .226

Terry, C DH 5 0 1 0 .309 Ward, N DH 4 0 2 0 .326

Cumbo, E LF 3 1 1 0 .332 Castro, L 3B 3 0 1 2 .267

Rock, D RF 4 1 2 0 .278 Martin, M 1B 4 0 1 0 .295

Dixon, B 2B,3B 4 0 1 0 .321 Hamilton, Q RF 4 0 0 0 .139

Fuentes, B 3B 4 0 2 0 .268 Campagna, J C 4 1 1 1 .284

Dinesen, M 2B,PR 0 0 0 0 .204 Lucky, N CF 3 0 0 0 .294

Huntzinger, J C 4 0 1 1 .212 Watson Jr., K LF 4 2 2 1 .234

Quiroz, I C 0 0 0 0 .183 Coca, Y SS 4 2 2 0 .259

Atwood, A SS 4 0 0 0 .277

32 2 9 1 33 6 10 5

Lexington 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 3 11 1

Lancaster 0 0 0 0 3 1 1 1 x - 6 10 1

2B--Rock, D RF (25), Castro, L 3B (4), Coca, Y SS (17). HR--Campagna, J C

(12), Watson Jr., K LF (17). RBI--Huntzinger, J C (30), TOTALS (0),

Mercedes, M 2B (11), Castro, L 3B 2 (15), Campagna, J C (41), Watson Jr.,

K LF (69), TOTALS 5 (0). HP--Washington, X CF (14). SH--Mercedes, M 2B

(0). SB--Watson Jr., K LF (46). CS--Washington, X CF (6). E--Fuentes, B 3B

(14), Rees, J P (1).

LOB--Lexington 9, Lancaster 6.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lexington

Wicklander, P (L,11-8) 6.0 7 4 4 1 6 1 6.71

Luna, G 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 4.26

Lambert, C 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 4.24

8 10 6 6 2 7 2

Lancaster

McCollough, L 5.0 6 2 2 2 5 1 5.29

Sullivan, B (W,2-2) 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 3.90

Rees, J 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 2.95

Engler, S 1.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1.93

Gilliam, R (S,8) 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2.33

9 11 3 3 2 14 1

WP--Wicklander, P (2), Sullivan, B (7). PB--Huntzinger, J. HB--Gilliam, R

(2). SO--Washington, X, Terry, C 2, Dixon, B, Fuentes, B 2, Huntzinger, J

2, Atwood, A 4, Martin, M, Hamilton, Q, Lucky, N 2, Watson Jr., K 2, Coca,

Y. BB--Cumbo, E, Castro, L, Lucky, N. BF--Wicklander, P 26 (504), Luna, G 6

(30), Lambert, C 4 (97), McCollough, L 22 (225), Sullivan, B 4 (143), Rees,

J 4 (247), Engler, S 5 (241), Gilliam, R 4 (79). P-S--Wicklander, P 99-65,

Luna, G 19-13, Lambert, C 14-10, McCollough, L 85-47, Sullivan, B 21-14,

Rees, J 13-10, Engler, S 25-17, Gilliam, R 19-12.

T--2:56. A--7083

Weather: 78 degrees and overcast

Plate Umpire - Ian Pittrnger, Field Umpire #1 - Marty Hassenfus, Field Umpire #3 - Scott Hart







