Ghost Peppers Clinch Second Half Championship

Published on September 13, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers are heading to the ALPB Playoffs, clinching the South Division second half championship on Saturday night in Charleston.

Gastonia improved to 37-22 in the second half with its 10-4 win over Charleston, securing the best record in the division in the second half.

The Peppers started the season 0-5, and also had records of 9-20 and 17-30 before finishing the first half as a division-worst 28-35.

Gastonia then managed to turn its season around in mid July, sweeping Staten Island at home and taking two of three from Lexington.

The Ghost Peppers started to heat up in August, going on an eight-game winning streak and taking 12 out of 13 from July 27 - August 10.

Gastonia won its seventh consecutive contest on Saturday to wrap up the postseason berth, which is the team's fourth straight trip to the ALPB Playoffs. The Peppers will take on the rival High Point Rockers in the South Division Championship Series in a best of five, with the winner headed to the ALPB Championship Series.

Game 1 between the Ghost Peppers and Rockers will be at CaroMont Health Park on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Game 2 will take place on Sunday, also at home for Gastonia.

Game 3, as well as 4 and 5 if necessary, will take place at Truist Point starting on Tuesday, Sept. 23.







