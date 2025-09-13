Crabs Top the Rockers, 9-5

Published on September 12, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs mashed their way to a 9-5 win over the High Point Rockers on Friday night.

The Blue Crabs tallied four in the first inning. Ethan Wilson had an RBI single to break the game open before Jamari Baylor made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly to center field. With two runners on, Sam Dexter doubled to left to give the Crabs a 4-0 lead.

High Point would score three runs in the second on a three-run homer by Cody Wilson to make it 4-3. But in the bottom of the frame, Cooper Weiss laid down a bunt to score Lyle Lin from ¬â¹third and give Southern Maryland a 5-3 advantage.

The Rockers, though, scored twice in the third to tie that ballgame at 5-5.

Southern Maryland exploded for a four-run fourth inning. Following walks to Weiss and De Aza, Wilson gave the Crabs a 5-4 lead with an RBI base knock. Brett Barrera made it 6-4 with an RBI groundout before Jamari Baylor torched a two-run blast, his 20th home run of the season.

Connor Overton tossed six innings, allowing five runs. (four earned) on six hits, a walk, and ten strikeouts. Rafi Vazquez tossed two scoreless out of the bullpen before Cody Thompson closed it out with a scoreless frame in the ninth.

The Crabs are now 65-56 overall and 28-28 in the second half. Kyle Virbitsky will take the mound on Saturday for Southern Maryland.







Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.