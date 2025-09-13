Revs Drop Opening Game of Regular Season's Final Road Trip

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution endured a challenging night offensively in a 4-1 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, kicking off the regular season's final road trip. York (71-50) remains tied for the league's top overall record with five games to play before their playoff opener at home next Saturday night.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings. York struggled with Long Island righty Leonardo Taveras who debuted with four nearly perfect innings, allowing just a single to Jaylin Davis in the third inning, but Revs starter Alex Valverde matched him with goose eggs on the scoreboard.

Valverde stranded two in the opening frame, retiring Aaron Antonini on a shallow fly out on a 3-0 green light before striking out two in a 1-2-3 second inning. Valverde again worked out of a first-and-third situation in the third when he retired Ivan Castillo on a 3-6-3 double play, and induced another double play grounder in a scoreless fourth.

York struck first as Shayne Fontana reached on an error and Ryan Higgins scorched a hustle double to right center to begin the fifth with runners at second and third. With the infield in, reliever Michael Dominguez notched a strikeout and jumped ahead of Davis with two strikes, but Davis plopped a broken bat RBI single into right center to give the Revs a 1-0 lead. Elvis Peralta walked to load the bases, but Dominguez struck out the next two batters limiting York to just one run.

Valverde set down the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth but Austin Dennis (3-for-4) kept the inning alive with a single and River Town walked. That brought up Castillo who rolled a game-tying single up the middle before being picked off by Valverde to end the inning.

Lefty Nick Bennett (1-1) took over in the sixth and also set down the first two of the inning, but a misplay on a liner to left resulted in a double by Taylor Kohlwey to keep the inning alive. After a walk to Cody Thomas, Leobaldo Cabrera served a two-strike bloop into right for the go-ahead single. Kole Kaler did the same on a two-strike flare up the middle to push home another run, and a passed ball plated a third as Long Island had a 4-1 lead.

York's offense was held without a hit over the final four innings by Long Island's bullpen as Nolan Clenney (4-1) struck out four in two innings to earn the win, Sal Romano retired the side in the eighth, and Ramon Santos logged his fourth save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Bennett rebounded for a scoreless seventh and Alex Bustamante worked his eighth consecutive scoreless outing covering 10.0 innings with a 1-2-3 eighth out of the Revs bullpen.

York was held to just three hits matching a season-low for the first time since August 1, while drawing just one walk compared to a season-high 15 strikeouts.

The Revs will aim to even the series Saturday night at lefty Braden Scott (1-0, 2.53) faces Ducks righty Anthony Escobar (0-0, 6.00) at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Notes: The Revs fall to 36-22 on the road, still the league's best mark. Valverde has gone at least five innings in five of his six starts and has held the opposition to three runs or fewer in five of those six including a season-low one run in Friday's game; he has now made four of his six starts at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Davis (2-for-3) is now batting .391 (9-for-23) over his last seven games. Backup catcher Omar Veloz debuted Friday night, becoming the 62nd different player to appear in a game for the Revs this season, setting a new franchise record eclipsing the previous record of 61 players used in 2010.







