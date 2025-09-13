Dixon's Career Night Powers Legends Past First-Place Stormers, 7-6

LANCASTER, Pa. - Brenden Dixon turned in a monster performance Friday night at Penn Medicine Park, belting two home runs and driving in five runs as the Lexington Legends rallied late to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 7-6. The victory gave Lexington a critical win against the North Division leaders as the playoff race comes down to the wire.

Dixon, who finished the night a perfect 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, and five RBIs, provided the offensive spark the Legends needed. He plated Lexington's first run with an RBI double in the second, then launched solo and two-run homers in the sixth and eighth innings to keep the Legends within striking distance and eventually push them ahead. Dylan Rock added an RBI double, Brian Fuentes delivered the game-winning knock with a clutch double in the eighth, and Eric Cumbo chipped in three hits and scored twice to help pace the offense.

Lancaster jumped out to a 6-3 lead behind the power of Luis Castro, who connected for two home runs and five RBIs, along with a solo shot from Matt Martin. Starter Dustin Beggs was tagged for six runs in 4.1 innings, but the Legends' bullpen was dominant the rest of the way. Kaleb Sophy and Jimmy Loper combined for 3.2 scoreless frames, with Loper (5-1) earning the win after striking out four in two innings. Jonathan Haab then shut the door in the ninth with a perfect frame, locking down his 17th save of the season - the most in the Atlantic League - to preserve the win.

The Legends' late rally not only highlighted Dixon's career night but also underscored the team's resilience as they battle down the stretch. With just days remaining in the regular season, every game carries added weight, and Lexington's win kept their playoff hopes alive as the race comes down to the wire.

The series continues on Saturday night at Penn Medicine Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. as the Legends look to build on their momentum in the push for the postseason.

