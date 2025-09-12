Legends Fall in Series Finale at Long Island, 10-1

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The Lexington Legends dropped the road-series finale, 10-1, to the Long Island Ducks on Thursday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

After four scoreless innings, Long Island broke through with two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Brenden Dixon put Lexington on the board with a solo homer in the seventh, but the Ducks answered with two in the seventh and three in the eighth to pull away. Colton Eastman (10-7) worked 5.0 innings for the Legends, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts. Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg (6-5) fired 6.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Despite the setback, Lexington split the six-game season series with Long Island, 3-3.

Lexington heads to Lancaster for a three-game set against the first-place Stormers as the Legends cling to their playoff hopes.

The Legends will return to Legends Field for the final three games of the 2025 season, September 16-18. The homestand features $2 Tuesday on September 16, an Education Day matinee on September 17, and the season finale on September 18 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Great Clips, capped with "27 prizes for 27 outs" and beers starting at $2.







