Southern Maryland Outlasts Rockers Friday Night

Published on September 12, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs started Friday night's game at Regency Furniture Stadium is if they were in a sprint. They finished with the energy of having run a marathon.

The two teams combined to score 14 runs in the first four innings but neither team was able to push a run across the plate over the final five innings as Southern Maryland claimed a 9-5 win over the Rockers.

Tied at 5-5 after three innings, the Blue Crabs dealt the death blow with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jamari Baylor.

The Rockers remain tied with the York Revolution for the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 71-50. But Gastonia, if it completes its win vs. Charleston on Friday night, could be within one game of clinching the South Division's second half title.

Southern Maryland touched Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Dexter drove in two runs with a double to left, Ethan Wilson contributed a run-scoring single and Baylor delivered a sac fly.

The Rockers didn't wait long to respond in the top of the second. Evan Edwards reached on an error on a ground ball to Cooper Weiss at second base, Alex Dickerson drew a walk from Blue Crabs starter Connor Overton (W, 1-5) and Cody Wilson homered to left to cut the deficit to 4-3. It was Wilson's first homer since May 4.

Southern Maryland added a run in the bottom of the second on a sac bunt by Weiss to give the Crabs a 5-3 lead.

Once again the Rockers responded in the third. Luis Gonzalez singled, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Edwards' double to left. Dickerson followed with a single to score Edwards from second and tie the game at 5-5.

SMD tacked on four runs in the fourth to move ahead 9-5 with Baylor's two-run homer chasing Scolaro with Daniel Blair coming in from the bullpen.

Neither team scored over the final five innings.

Gonzalez, Edwards and Wilson each finished with two hits apiece for the Rockers with Wilson accounting for three RBI. Wilson, Baylor and Dexter each had two hits for the Blue Crabs.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs will face off in the fifth game of the series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. High Point will send lefty Ben Wereski (3-4, 4.09) to the mound to face the Blue Crabs' lefty Kyle Virbitsky (1-0, 2.95). Rocker fans can catch every Rockers game on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: OF Ben Aklinski was placed on the inactive list as he will be unavailable this weekend due to a personal obligation. He is expected to return for Tuesday's series opener with Charleston. .. The Rockers moved RHP Andre Scrubb to the active list.







