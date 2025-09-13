Pitching Leads the Way as Ducks Top Revs

Published on September 12, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York scratched across the game's first run in the fifth inning on a bloop RBI single past a drawn-in infield off the bat of Jaylin Davies. Long Island answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-out RBI single to center field by Ivan Castillo, tying the game at one.

The Ducks struck for three more two-out runs in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. RBI singles by Leobaldo Cabrera and Kole Kaler plus a passed ball that scored Cabrera highlighted the inning.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Leonardo Taveras pitched four scoreless innings for the Ducks, conceding just one hit while striking out four. Alex Valverde threw five innings of one-run ball for York, allowing six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Nolan Clenney (4-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Nick Bennett (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk in two innings with a strikeout. Ramon Santos picked up his fourth save after striking out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Austrin Dennis led the Ducks offense with three hits and a run scored. Taylor Kohlwey added a pair of doubles and a run.

