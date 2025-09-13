Lexington Rallies For Win

On Friday evening, Dixon outshone Mason.

While Mason Martin set Lancaster's single season home run record with a solo shot in the third inning, it was Lexington's Brenden Dixon who delivered the visiting Lexington Legends to a stunning, 7-6 win at Penn Medicine Park.

Dixon's second homer of the night, a three-run blast to right center with two outs in the ninth kept the Stormers from dropping their magic number to two in the North chase. At the same time, the Legends were able to hang on in the South chase still trailing Gastonia by four.

On the strength of two homers by Luis Castro, accounting for five runs, and Martin's solo shot, the Stormers carried a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning.

With two outs and nobody aboard in the sixth, Dixon lifted a soft double down the left field line off Billy Sullivan. Brian Fuentes followed with an RBI double to the right field corner to cut the lead to 6-2. Jerry Huntzinger walked on a 3-2 pitch before Andy Atwood flied to center to end the inning.

Max Green worked a perfect to hold the lead. Jackson Rees was not as fortunate in the eighth. E.J. Cumbo opened the eighth with a single chopped over the mound and scored on Dylan Rock's double to deep left. Dixon ripped a sharp grounder to short that deflected off Yeison Coca to knock home a second run. Phil Diehl picked up the final two outs, stranding the tying runs on base.

Ryley Gilliam (2-2) retired Brady Whalen on a fly ball to center on his first pitch. He walked Curtis Terry on five pitches. Cumbo reached on a single off umpire Marty Hassenfus. Rock fanned for the second out before Dixon took Gilliam's 1-1 pitch over the gate in right center.

Jonathan Haab worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save, capping a stellar night for Lexington's bullpen. He was preceded by Kaleb Sophy, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Jimmy Loper (5-1) followed with two hitless innings to earn the win.

Lancaster will send Luke McCollough (0-3) to the hill on Saturday evening against left-hander Patrick Wicklander (11-7). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin's homer was his 35th of the season and 62nd as a Stormer, fourth all-time...Noah Skirrow missed out on his second chance for a 16th win...He struck out six, falling two short of the club record...Lucky reached on an infield single in the sixth, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.







