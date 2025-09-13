Ghost Peppers Sizzle in Charleston, Take Down Dirty Birds, 7-1

Charleston, WV - In a dominant performance on the road, the Gastonia Ghost Peppers took down the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-1 on Friday night. The win was fueled by a mix of offensive firepower and stellar pitching, with the Ghost Peppers' pitching staff striking out 12 and limiting Charleston to just five hits.

Offense:

Gastonia was led by Shed Long Jr. who set the tone at the top of the lineup with a 1-for-4 night, driving in a run and swiping a base. His efforts, coupled with a strong showing from Cole Roederer (2-for-4 with 3 RBIs), powered the Peppers to an early 2-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

The biggest blow of the night came off the bat of Eric De La Rosa, who launched his 21st home run of the season, a solo shot in the 6th inning to push the lead to 6-1. Dalton Guthrie also contributed with an RBI single that plated Roederer, while Aldrete added a run-scoring groundout in the 6th to cap the Ghost Peppers' four-run inning.

Pitching:

Connor Grey (W, 1-3) earned his first win of the season after tossing 5 solid innings, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 8. The bullpen continued the dominance, with Duane Underwood Jr., Jake Miednik, Tyler Wilson, and Sam Bordner all throwing scoreless frames to close out the game. The group combined for 12 strikeouts and issued just 4 walks.

Charleston's starter, Marc Davis (L, 0-3), took the loss after giving up 2 runs (1 earned) in 5 innings. Davis battled through 4 walks and 9 strikeouts but struggled to contain the Ghost Peppers' lineup when it mattered most. Reliever Nolan Lamere allowed 4 runs in the 6th inning as Gastonia broke the game wide open.

Charleston Highlights:

The Dirty Birds were limited to just five hits, with Zach Daniels (2-for-4) and Demetrius Moorer (1-for-3) the only players to find consistent success at the plate. Alsander Womack drove in Charleston's lone run with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning. However, the offense could never get anything going against Gastonia's pitchers, who kept the Dirty Birds off balance all night.

Key Moments:

De La Rosa's 6th-inning home run was a pivotal moment, extending the lead to 6-1 and taking any momentum out of Charleston's dugout.

The Ghost Peppers' 4-run explosion in the 6th inning, highlighted by a 2-run single from Roederer, effectively put the game out of reach.e out of reach.







