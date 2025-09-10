2026 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Schedule Released

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will open the 2026 ALPB Championship season at Regency Furniture Stadium, hosting the Staten Island Ferry Hawks to a three-game series beginning Tuesday, Apr. 21. It is part of a home-and-home series, where games from Apr. 21-23 will be played in Waldorf and games on Apr. 24-26 will be played in Staten Island.

The Blue Crabs will host ten weekend series in Southern Maryland, including May 1-3 (High Point), May 15-17 (Hagerstown), May 29-31 (Staten Island), June 12-14 (Long Island), June 26-28 (High Point), July 3-5 (Long Island), July 17-19 (Charleston), Jul. 31-Aug. 2 (Lancaster), Aug. 14-16 (Lexington), and Aug. 28-30 (Gastonia). This means there will be ten Saturday home games that will include postgame fireworks.

Holiday games include hosting Staten Island on Saturday, Jul. 4 and a road game on Friday, Jun. 19 at York.

Out of 26 series, the Crabs will play in 16 six-game series, eight of which are at home.

Southern Maryland will play the Lancaster 21 times-the most of any other team. That includes nine home and 12 away games. The Crabs then play High Point and Staten Island 18 times each, hosting 12 against the Rockers and nine against the Ferry Hawks.

The third season of the Black-Eyed Brawl continues as the Blue Crabs and Flying Boxcars play 12 times, splitting six at home and six on the road.

Southern Maryland will then face Lexington and Long Island 12 times each. The two teams that the Blue Crabs face the least are Charleston and York. The Crabs play each team only nine times in 2026.

The month May sees the Southern Maryland at home the most of any month as the Crabs play 15 of their 27 games at Regency Furniture Stadium. Alternatively, the Crabs play 14 road games in July-the most road contest of any month.

The Blue Crabs final homestand of the season will be from Sept. 8-10 against York before playing the final regular season series on the road at Long Island from Sept. 11-13.







