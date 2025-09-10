York Revolution Unveil 2026 Season Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The 2026 season begins Tuesday, April 21, when the Revs host cross-river rival Lancaster Stormers to open the Atlantic League season and the War of the Roses Series.

The four-time Atlantic League Champion Revolution's 126-game schedule features nine opponents, including the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Ghost Peppers, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, High Point Rockers, Lancaster Stormers, Lexington Legends, Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and Staten Island Ferry Hawks.

As in recent years, the Revs will play an even split of 63 home games and 63 road games. York's most frequent opponent will be the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with 24 meetings scheduled. The Revs will also face Long Island and Lancaster 18 times each, Hagerstown 15 times, and High Point, Lexington, and Charleston 12 times apiece. Rounding out the schedule, York will meet Southern Maryland nine times and Gastonia six times.

Next year's home schedule includes 10 weekends at WellSpan Park, along with 12 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games. Highlights include hosting games on Labor Day weekend and a highly anticipated July 4 matchup against Lancaster to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The Revolution will close the 2026 regular season on the road for the second straight year, finishing in Staten Island, N.Y.

"We've built dominant rosters in back-to-back years, and with the team currently chasing another league title, the excitement in York is as strong as ever," said Revolution President & General Manager Ben Shipley. "Announcing our 2026 dates now lets us carry that momentum forward and continue building on what has become one of the most thrilling eras in Revolution baseball."

For the complete 2026 Revolution schedule, visit yorkrevolution.com/schedule.







Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.