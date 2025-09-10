Lexington Defeats Long Island 8-2

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Lexington Legends opened their three-game series against the Long Island Ducks with an 8-2 victory on Tuesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Legends produced 12 hits in the contest, led by Xane Washington and Brian Fuentes, who each recorded three. Washington drove in a run, while Fuentes scored twice. EJ Cumbo added two extra-base hits, three runs batted in, and two runs scored to pace the offense.

On the mound, Nic Laio (9-7) earned the win. The right-hander worked six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts. The bullpen combined for three scoreless innings to secure the result.

Long Island scored single runs in the first and fourth innings on RBI hits from Austin Dennis and Taylor Kohlwey, but the Ducks were limited to eight hits overall.

With the victory, Lexington remains three games out of the final playoff spot in the South Division with eight games left to play. The race continues to heat up as the Legends look to close the gap in the standings.

Lexington and Long Island continue their series on Wednesday evening in Central Islip, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Both clubs enter the final stretch of the regular season looking to solidify their place in the Atlantic League standings.







Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.