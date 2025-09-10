Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 Baseball Schedule Is Announced

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - On Wednesday morning, the Dirty Birds and the Atlantic League announced the full 2026 baseball schedule. There is only 223 days until 2026 Opening Night and season tickets are now on sale.

"This is the earliest we have released a schedule to date," said Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager, Ben Blum. "Getting this into the hands of our fans and community early allows for better planning and even more anticipation for Opening Night. We're proud to continue raising the bar both on and off the field."

The full Atlantic League schedule has been released for all ten teams. The Dirty Birds will host the Lexington Legends for a three-game series starting on April 21. Charleston will host 63 home games at GoMart Ballpark for the 2026 regular season.

"We had a blast this season and we're already looking forward to some new and incredible things at the Ballpark and with our organization next season," said Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "For the fourth year in a row our Dirty Birds attendance went up, we cannot wait to build off that momentum and continue creating lifelong memories for our fans and community."

Before the Dirty Birds take the field for the 2026 season, GoMart Ballpark will transform into a Winter Wonderland for Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart. Opening Night is only 72 days away.

For more information about the Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 season, go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com. For more information on 2026 season tickets, email Jacob Rissmiller at jrissmiller@dirtybirdsbaseball.com. For more information on Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by GoMart, go to dblightthenight.com.







