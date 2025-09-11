Bremer Shines In Win Over Boxcars

Noah Bremer threw seven strong innings on Wednesday night, pitching the Lancaster Stormers to a 5-2 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park.

The win, combined with Long Island's 6-2 loss at home to Lexington, dropped the Stormers magic number over the Ducks to four. Lancaster leads both Long Island and York by four games in the North Division with seven to play.

Bremer (10-4) held the Flying Boxcars to six hits and the two runs while walking none and striking out eight in his seventh quality start of the year. He outdueled Jack Weisenburger (1-10)

The two clubs exchanged runs in the first inning. Mason Martin doubled to the left center gap to score Nick Ward in the Lancaster portion of the inning. Bryce Cannon followed with an RBI single to center, delivering Aaron Takacs with the tying run in the bottom of the frame.

A similar story developed in the third. Luis Castro reached on Slater Schield's wild throw and stole third. Nick Lucky punched a single through the left side hole to provide the Stormers with a 2-1 edge. Again, the Flying Boxcars fought back. Tyler Williams opened the home third with a single to left and was forced at second by Takacs. After Bremer fanned Cary Arbolida, Gary Mattis tore a double into the left field corner to score the run.

The key play of the game turned out to be a bunt. After Yeison Coca picked up a leadoff walk, Scott Kelly pushed a bunt past the mound. Mattis was forced to charge from second and made a wild throw that went out of play, moving runners to second and third. Nick Ward knocked home one with a grounder, and Kelly scored on a sac fly to center by Quincy Hamilton.

Luis Castro drove in Ward on a sac fly in the seventh to produce an insurance run.

Meanwhile, Bremer kept the Boxcars in check through the seventh, allowing on a double by Williams in the fifth. Scott Engler erased a one-out walk in the eighth with a double play, and Ryley Gilliam worked around a one-out walk in the ninth for his seventh save.

NOTES: Weisenburger struck out 11, the most by an opposing pitcher since July 11, 2021 when Gastonia's A.J. Merkel fanned 11 Stormers...Lucky hit safely for the 10th straight game...Ward stole two bases and now is one homer short of joining the 20-20 club...Engler has allowed only three earned runs in his last 29 innings.







