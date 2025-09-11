David Deals But Ducks Fall to Lexington

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 6-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Legends struck first in the second inning, as an RBI single by Brian Fuentes and an RBI double by Jerry Huntzinger gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. It stayed that way until the sixth when River Town scored on a double play ball, closing the gap to one.

Three more runs scored for Lexington in the eighth on EJ Cumbo's two-run single to center and a wild pitch that scored Cumbo, making it a 5-1 ballgame. Seth Beer's two-out RBI single to center in the bottom of the eighth trimmed Long Island's deficit to three. Curtis Terry's RBI fielder's choice in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Legends starter Ben Ferrer (4-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three. Ducks starter David Griffin (6-4) took the hard luck loss despite tossing seven innings of two-run ball, yielding nine hits while striking out four.

Town led the Ducks offense with two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Ducks and Legends wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Representatives from Bluebird Hardwater will be in attendance offering free samples in the Duck Club restaurant/bar. Additionally, fans can enjoy a special $10 offer on all beer during the game. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (5-5, 4.24) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Legends righty Colton Eastman (10-6, 5.40).

