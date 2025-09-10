High Point Rockers Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Atlantic League today announced the 2026 schedule with the High Point Rockers hosting 63 games at Truist Point during the league's 28th season. Included in the Rockers' schedule are home games on Opening Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, July 4th and Memorial Day weekend.

The Rockers open their seventh season at home against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. It marks the earliest ALPB Opening Day during High Point's tenure in the league.

The Rockers will be at home on Friday and Saturday, July 3-4 for Independence Day, for Mother's Day on May 10 and Father's Day on June 14. High Point will be at home on Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24 on Memorial Day weekend and will close the regular season at home on Sunday, September 13 for just the second time in club history.

"The 2026 schedule is the best that we've had over our six seasons in the Atlantic League," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Playing at Truist Point on Opening Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, July 4 and Memorial Day weekend allows our fans to share their love of baseball with family and friends.

"We will again have a great fireworks celebration around Independence Day and we will continue our tradition of Fireworks Fridays throughout the 2026 season."

The ALPB first half champions will be crowned at the mid-point of the season following games on Thursday, July 2 with the second half starting on Friday, July 3. The 126-game regular season schedule will wrap up on Sunday, September 13.

The Atlantic League schedule for 2026 is a departure from past schedules, moving nearly every series from three games to six games. The Rockers will play three-game series during Opening Week, the final week of the regular season, the final week of May and the first week of July. All other series will be six game sets. The move allows for a reduction in travel throughout the league with each team averaging about 1,600 fewer miles traveled than in 2025.

The Rockers will play 84 games against fellow South Division opponents while playing 42 times against teams from the North. The 2026 ALPB division set-up will remain the same with the Rockers competing for the South Division title along with Gastonia, Charleston, Lexington and Southern Maryland.

The Rockers will play 21 games against in-state rival Gastonia, 24 contests vs. the Charleston Dirty Birds, 21 with the Lexington Legends and 18 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 (info@highpointrockers.com) or visit HighPointRockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.







Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.