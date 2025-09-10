Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule
Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball have announced Hagerstown's 2026 season schedule.
The Flying Boxcars will open their third season at Long Island on Tuesday, April 21 against the Ducks, and will host their home opener on April 24th at Meritus Park against the York Revolution.
Hagerstown's schedule includes nine week-long homestands at Meritus Park, along with two weekend series and one midweek series.
Schedule highlights include eleven weekends in Hagerstown, as well as ten Thirsty Thursdays at Meritus Park.
The Black Eyed Brawl will be concluded at Meritus Park this season, as the Boxcars will play their in-state rivals 12 times, with the second six game set coming August 18-23, at Meritus Park.
The Flying Boxcars will play Tuesdays through Sundays and will be at home for Father's Day weekend, Mother's Day weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, and Labor Day weekend.
While the Flying Boxcars are not in season, Meritus Park is host to many community events, including the upcoming Boxtoberfest (10/18) Stryker's Spooktacular (10/26) and DiamondFest (Nov-Dec). More information can be found via www.flyingboxcars.com and diamondfesthagerstown.com.
A full schedule with game times and promotions will be made available at a later date.
Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Lexington Legends, Atlantic League Reveal 2026 Schedule - Lexington Legends
- Atlantic League Unveils Adjusted Schedule Format - Lancaster Stormers
- High Point Rockers Announce 2026 Schedule - High Point Rockers
- Atlantic League Announces 2026 Schedule - AtL
- Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 Baseball Schedule Is Announced - Charleston Dirty Birds
- 2026 Ducks Season Begins April 21st - Long Island Ducks
- Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
- York Revolution Unveil 2026 Season Schedule - York Revolution
- Lexington Defeats Long Island 8-2 - Lexington Legends
- Lancaster Stormers to Play as the Lebanon Bolognas for One Night Only at Dutch Fest - Lancaster Stormers
- FerryHawks Fend off Furious Revs' Comeback Bid - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule
- Offseason Events Announced
- Flying Boxcars, The Brick House Tavern, Team Up to Bring DiamondFest to Meritus Park
- Boxcars Take Series to Open Second Half
- Game Postponed