Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball have announced Hagerstown's 2026 season schedule.

The Flying Boxcars will open their third season at Long Island on Tuesday, April 21 against the Ducks, and will host their home opener on April 24th at Meritus Park against the York Revolution.

Hagerstown's schedule includes nine week-long homestands at Meritus Park, along with two weekend series and one midweek series.

Schedule highlights include eleven weekends in Hagerstown, as well as ten Thirsty Thursdays at Meritus Park.

The Black Eyed Brawl will be concluded at Meritus Park this season, as the Boxcars will play their in-state rivals 12 times, with the second six game set coming August 18-23, at Meritus Park.

The Flying Boxcars will play Tuesdays through Sundays and will be at home for Father's Day weekend, Mother's Day weekend, Memorial Day Weekend, and Labor Day weekend.

While the Flying Boxcars are not in season, Meritus Park is host to many community events, including the upcoming Boxtoberfest (10/18) Stryker's Spooktacular (10/26) and DiamondFest (Nov-Dec). More information can be found via www.flyingboxcars.com and diamondfesthagerstown.com.

A full schedule with game times and promotions will be made available at a later date.







