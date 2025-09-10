Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule
Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Atlantic League released the 2026 regular season schedule on Wednesday, featuring the Ghost Peppers starting and ending the year at High Point.
Gastonia, currently in a battle to face off against its arch rival Rockers in the ALPB Playoffs, will start the season at Truist Point on April 21 for a three-game set. The Peppers then host High Point for three games, completing a six-game series.
This is very common in 2026, as there are 17 six-game series during the season, which totals out to 102 games of the 126.
Gastonia plays High Point 21 times, with six being in the first half and 15 in the second half.
For a second straight season, the Ghost Peppers will host a game on the 4th of July, facing Charleston at CaroMont Health Park in the first series of the second half.
The Peppers have nine consecutive home games three separate times during the year - May 29-June 7 (CWV & LAN), July 28-August 6 (HAG & SMD) and September 1-September 10 (HP & LEX).
Gastonia finishes off the season with a three-game set at High Point, with the last day of the regular season being on September 13.
The Peppers hope to be aiming for a fifth straight postseason appearance in 2026, with the magic number to clinch the second-half championship currently at six with eight games remaining.
Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Lexington Legends, Atlantic League Reveal 2026 Schedule - Lexington Legends
- Atlantic League Unveils Adjusted Schedule Format - Lancaster Stormers
- High Point Rockers Announce 2026 Schedule - High Point Rockers
- Atlantic League Announces 2026 Schedule - AtL
- Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 Baseball Schedule Is Announced - Charleston Dirty Birds
- 2026 Ducks Season Begins April 21st - Long Island Ducks
- Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
- York Revolution Unveil 2026 Season Schedule - York Revolution
- Lexington Defeats Long Island 8-2 - Lexington Legends
- Lancaster Stormers to Play as the Lebanon Bolognas for One Night Only at Dutch Fest - Lancaster Stormers
- FerryHawks Fend off Furious Revs' Comeback Bid - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gastonia Ghost Peppers Stories
- Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule
- De la Rosa Becomes First in Franchise History to Go 20-40
- Cole Roederer Joins 20-20 Club in 2025
- De La Rosa joins 20-40 club in series win over Blue Crabs
- Peppers Use 6-run 6th on the 'Roed' to 7-5 Victory