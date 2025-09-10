Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Atlantic League released the 2026 regular season schedule on Wednesday, featuring the Ghost Peppers starting and ending the year at High Point.

Gastonia, currently in a battle to face off against its arch rival Rockers in the ALPB Playoffs, will start the season at Truist Point on April 21 for a three-game set. The Peppers then host High Point for three games, completing a six-game series.

This is very common in 2026, as there are 17 six-game series during the season, which totals out to 102 games of the 126.

Gastonia plays High Point 21 times, with six being in the first half and 15 in the second half.

For a second straight season, the Ghost Peppers will host a game on the 4th of July, facing Charleston at CaroMont Health Park in the first series of the second half.

The Peppers have nine consecutive home games three separate times during the year - May 29-June 7 (CWV & LAN), July 28-August 6 (HAG & SMD) and September 1-September 10 (HP & LEX).

Gastonia finishes off the season with a three-game set at High Point, with the last day of the regular season being on September 13.

The Peppers hope to be aiming for a fifth straight postseason appearance in 2026, with the magic number to clinch the second-half championship currently at six with eight games remaining.







