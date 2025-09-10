Atlantic League Unveils Adjusted Schedule Format

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

While the 2025 playoff hunt remains underway for the Lancaster Stormers, the club and its fans can already make plans for the 2026 season as the Atlantic League has announced the schedule for the upcoming campaign.

The 2026 schedule features a slightly updated format, adopting the practice that has become the norm in the affiliated minor leagues that features six-game, Tuesday thru Sunday series.

Lancaster will play 16 such series during 2026, beginning the second week. The Stormers will open the season on Tuesday, April 21 at York and play the Revs for three.

They will come home on Friday, April 24 to host the Long Island Ducks in a weekend series. Staten Island will begin a six-game stretch at Penn Medicine Park the following Tuesday.

The Stormers have a nine-game road trip to Staten Island and Southern Maryland from May 19-28 and will play nine straight at home for a second time, September 1-10 against Southern Maryland and Hagerstown.

Over the course of the season, the club will make six-game trips to Lexington, Gastonia and Charleston while never traveling to High Point. Lancaster will host Gastonia, High Point and Southern Maryland for six-game series but not have Lexington nor Charleston visit Penn Medicine Park.

Lancaster will play Long Island the most often with 24 games while they will meet Staten Island and Southern Maryland 21 games apiece. There will be 18 games in the War of the Roses against York, with 12 of those games to be played in Lancaster.

Oddly, the Stormers will only face division rival Hagerstown nine times, though finishing both halves against the Flying Boxcars.

The 126-game schedule will conclude on Sunday, September 13 with playoffs to start on Tuesday, September 15.







