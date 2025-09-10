Lancaster Stormers to Play as the Lebanon Bolognas for One Night Only at Dutch Fest

For one night only, the Lancaster Stormers will step onto the field with a whole new look -- as the Lebanon Bolognas presented by Seltzers Smokehouse Meats! Fans are invited to Dutch Fest at Penn Medicine Park, where the evening will celebrate all things Lancaster County Dutch. From local food favorites to unique ballpark fun, it's a night filled with food, festivities, PA Dutch Trivia, an inning called in Pennsylvania Dutch, and plenty of local flair. To top it off, exclusive Lebanon Bologna merchandise will be on sale, giving fans the chance to rep the team's special identity.

"This is one of the most fun theme nights of the season," said General Manager Mike Reynolds. "We love celebrating the traditions and flavors that make Lancaster and Lebanon County so special, and what better way than by suiting up as the Lebanon Bolognas for Dutch Fest."

The one-night-only event promises a blend of exciting Stormers baseball, community pride, and a taste of Lancaster County's heritage.

