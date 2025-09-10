Atlantic League Announces 2026 Schedule

Published on September 10, 2025







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its 2026 official Championship Season Schedule. Teams will play a 126-game schedule, followed by North and South Division Championship Series leading to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Major League Baseball's first Official Partner League will feature the same 10 clubs as in 2025 with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, Lancaster Stormers, Long Island Ducks, Staten Island FerryHawks and York Revolution competing in the North Division and the Charleston Dirty Birds, Gastonia Ghost Peppers, High Point Rockers, Lexington Legends, and Southern Maryland Blue Clubs vying for the South Division crown. First half and second half Division winners will advance to North and South Division Championship Series with the two division-winning teams moving to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Opening Day contests are slated for Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Five teams will open at home on April 21 with the other five clubs hosting home openers on Friday, April 24.

The major change to the 2026 schedule features a departure from three-game series to a majority of six-game series. Each club will still play a handful of three-game series but 16 of the 21 weeks of the season will be six-game series.

"Our clubs favored six-game series due to the benefits of reduced travel and less player fatigue throughout the season," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "With an expansive league footprint reaching from the Eastern seaboard west to Kentucky, the longer series will result in nearly 20 percent less travel for clubs in 2026. "Each team will average about a 1,600-mile savings in travel next year."

The 21-week schedule will hit its 63 game mid-point with the conclusion of games on Thursday, July 2 when first half champions are crowned in the North and South Divisions. The second half will commence with games on Friday, July 3 and run through Sunday, September 13. As in recent years, Mondays will be scheduled off days.

The Atlantic League utilizes the services of the Johns Hopkins University Baseball Scheduling Group to develop its schedule. The Scheduling Group features JHU professors and advanced students in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics in the Whiting School of Engineering, as well as the Information Security Institute. Dr. Anton "Tony" Dahbura is the Executive Director of the Information Security Institute and is assisted by Project Supervisor Eli Katz and student researcher Manuel Panora.

"The staff at Johns Hopkins is extremely receptive to our league's scheduling needs and were able to make adaptive moves that assisted our clubs in reducing mileage as well as developing a top-notch competitive schedule," said White.







