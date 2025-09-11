Southern Maryland Falls to High Point 9-5

Published on September 10, 2025

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost on Wednesday night 9-5 to the High Point Rockers in game two of the series.

The Blue Crabs struck first in the second inning after Ethan Wilson doubled before Brett Barrera singled to put runners at the corners. Jamari Baylor grounded into a double play that brought home Wilson to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead.

High Point tied it at 1-1 in the third with a solo shot from Luis Gonzalez, but the Crabs tallied two in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-1 lead.

Baylor scored on a wild pitch to take the lead before Sam Dexter doubled in Giovanni Digiacomo to make it 3-1. In the sixth, the Baylor smacked a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-1.

High Point, though, broke out for seven runs in the seventh inning. They took advantage of three walks and two errors by the Crabs to lead 8-5. After adding one on the ninth, the Rockers closed out the ballgame to win 9-5.

Shawn Semple tosses six strong innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and four strikeouts.

Southern Maryland falls to 63-56 overall and 27-29 in the second half.







