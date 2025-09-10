Lexington Legends, Atlantic League Reveal 2026 Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. - As the Legends contend for a playoff berth this season, the team and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the club's 2026 schedule of games to be played at Legends Field in what will be the team's 26th season of professional baseball in Central Kentucky.

The Legends will play a full 126-game Atlantic League slate in 2026, with 63 home games at Legends Field. Lexington will once again compete in the South Division alongside Charleston, Gastonia, High Point, and Southern Maryland.

The season begins on the road when the Legends face the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday, April 21. The club then returns home for its 2026 home opener on Friday, April 24, leading off the first of 63 home contests in Lexington.

The schedule features several marquee dates at Legends Field, including Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, Memorial Day Weekend May 23-24, and Father's Day on Sunday, June 14. Lexington will close out its 2026 home slate on Sunday, September 6 before finishing the season on the road, with the Atlantic League regular season concluding on Sunday, September 13.

"The 2026 season allows us to continue building momentum from our 25th anniversary while strengthening our commitment to the Lexington community," said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "Every game at Legends Field is more than just baseball-it's about creating memorable experiences for families, friends, and fans across Central Kentucky."

The Atlantic League will continue its split-season format in 2026, with the first half concluding on Thursday, July 2 and the second half beginning on Friday, July 3. Nearly every series will follow a six-game format (Tuesday-Sunday), with Mondays serving as league-wide off days. Exceptions include three-game sets during Opening Week, the final week of May, the first week of July, and the closing week of the regular season.

Game times and game promotions for the 2026 Lexington Legends season are set to be released this winter. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, and mini plans for the 2026 season will be announced soon! Call the Legends Ticket Office at (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com for more information.

The Legends will close out the 2025 regular season at home with a three-game series from September 16-18 at Legends Field, featuring $2 Tuesday (6:45 p.m. start), Education Day on Wednesday (special 11:00 a.m. start), and Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday (6:45 p.m. start) with beers starting at just $2 and "27 prizes for 27 outs" throughout the game.







