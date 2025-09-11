Wylie, Crook Power Gastonia Past Dirty Birds, 6-3
Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Charleston, WV - Justin Wylie and Narciso Crook homered as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers took down the Charleston Dirty Birds, 6-3, Wednesday night at GoMart Ballpark.
Gastonia's Key Bats:
Justin Wylie went 3-for-5 with a homer (27), two RBI, two runs, and a stolen base (30).
Narciso Crook added a two-run homer (18) and finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Carter Aldrete went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Shed Long Jr. doubled (2) and collected two hits.
Pitching Notes:
Nick Wells (W, 7-9): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HR allowed.
Donovan Benoit, Tyler Wilson, and Sam Bordner (S, 3) combined for four scoreless innings to close it out.
Dirty Birds Highlights:
Zach Daniels went 2-for-3 with a homer (22), two RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.
Joe DeLuca added two hits and an RBI.
James Nelson singled twice and scored once.
Team Totals:
Gastonia: 6 R, 10 H, 5 RBI, 2 HR, 1 2B, 4 SB
Charleston: 3 R, 9 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR
The Dirty Birds grabbed an early 2-1 lead in the first, but Gastonia answered with three runs in the next three innings and never looked back.
Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025
- Wylie, Crook Power Gastonia Past Dirty Birds, 6-3 - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Southern Maryland Falls to High Point 9-5 - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Bremer Shines In Win Over Boxcars - Lancaster Stormers
- Aklinski's Slam Provides Winning Margin for Rockers - High Point Rockers
- David Deals But Ducks Fall to Lexington - Long Island Ducks
- 2026 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Schedule Released - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Flying Boxcars Announce 2026 Schedule - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Lexington Legends, Atlantic League Reveal 2026 Schedule - Lexington Legends
- Atlantic League Unveils Adjusted Schedule Format - Lancaster Stormers
- High Point Rockers Announce 2026 Schedule - High Point Rockers
- Atlantic League Announces 2026 Schedule - AtL
- Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 Baseball Schedule Is Announced - Charleston Dirty Birds
- 2026 Ducks Season Begins April 21st - Long Island Ducks
- Peppers to Start and Finish 2026 Season at High Point in Newly Released ALPB Schedule - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
- York Revolution Unveil 2026 Season Schedule - York Revolution
- Lexington Defeats Long Island 8-2 - Lexington Legends
- Lancaster Stormers to Play as the Lebanon Bolognas for One Night Only at Dutch Fest - Lancaster Stormers
- FerryHawks Fend off Furious Revs' Comeback Bid - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Dirty Birds Stories
- Wylie, Crook Power Gastonia Past Dirty Birds, 6-3
- Charleston Dirty Birds 2026 Baseball Schedule Is Announced
- Guthrie, Ghost Peppers Roll Past Dirty Birds, 13-3
- Charleston Dirty Birds and Ristorante Abruzzi Partner On
- James Nelson Named Atlantic League August Player of the Month