Wylie, Crook Power Gastonia Past Dirty Birds, 6-3

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - Justin Wylie and Narciso Crook homered as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers took down the Charleston Dirty Birds, 6-3, Wednesday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Gastonia's Key Bats:

Justin Wylie went 3-for-5 with a homer (27), two RBI, two runs, and a stolen base (30).

Narciso Crook added a two-run homer (18) and finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Carter Aldrete went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Shed Long Jr. doubled (2) and collected two hits.

Pitching Notes:

Nick Wells (W, 7-9): 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 1 HR allowed.

Donovan Benoit, Tyler Wilson, and Sam Bordner (S, 3) combined for four scoreless innings to close it out.

Dirty Birds Highlights:

Zach Daniels went 2-for-3 with a homer (22), two RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

Joe DeLuca added two hits and an RBI.

James Nelson singled twice and scored once.

Team Totals:

Gastonia: 6 R, 10 H, 5 RBI, 2 HR, 1 2B, 4 SB

Charleston: 3 R, 9 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR

The Dirty Birds grabbed an early 2-1 lead in the first, but Gastonia answered with three runs in the next three innings and never looked back.







