2026 Ducks Season Begins April 21st

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB), today announced the dates and starting times for the 2026 regular season.

Opening Day for the club's 26th season of play in the Atlantic League will take place on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:35 p.m. when the Ducks host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Long Island opens their 126-game schedule with a three-game series before embarking on their first road trip to take on the Lancaster Stormers April 24-26. The Ducks wrap up their home schedule and the 2026 regular season on the weekend of September 11-13 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Overall, the Ducks 63-game home schedule includes 10 weekends (30 weekend games) and 33 weekday games. The Flock will play 45 home games against the North Division (Hagerstown, Lancaster, Staten Island and York) and 18 against the South Division (Charleston, Gastonia, High Point, Lexington and Southern Maryland).

Popular promotions like fireworks are slated to return in 2026, where all fans in attendance will be treated to a Postgame Fireworks Spectacular, which will light the sky over the DuckVision videoboard. The Ducks will celebrate Independence Day by taking on Hagerstown the weekend of July 3-5. Fans will also be able to spend Father's Day with the Ducks on Sunday, June 21, when the team faces Lancaster at 1:35 p.m. Long Island will also host its annual Camp Day game on Wednesday, July 15, against Lancaster, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch. The 2026 preliminary promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Ducks currently lead all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance during the 2025 season, marking the fifth consecutive year they have accomplished the feat. Over 40 professional clubs, playing throughout the U.S. and Canada in four separate circuits, make up MLB Partner Leagues. Additionally, the Ducks lead the Atlantic League in attendance for the fifth straight year and 19th time in franchise history. Long Island has welcomed a league record 9,452,655 fans through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark and has hosted a league record 720 sold out crowds since the team's inception in 2000.

For more information on season tickets, sponsorships and discounted group tickets for the 2026 season, please call (631) 940-3825 or email info@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 720 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







