FerryHawks Fend off Furious Revs' Comeback Bid

Published on September 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution mounted a furious comeback bid but fell to the Staten Island FerryHawks, 7-6 on Tuesday night in front of 4,359 fans on hand at WellSpan Park for the opening game of the regular season's final home series.

Trailing 7-1 in the sixth, the Revs bludgeoned their way back in it with a five-run outburst. Jalen Miller opened the rally with a chopper up the middle for a single, and Kyle Martin obliterated his first Atlantic League homer with a 427-foot two-run bomb over the batters' eye in center as the 252nd home run of his pro career slashed the deficit to 7-3 and injected a jolt of life into the crowd. Shayne Fontana (3-for-4) ripped a one-out single and stole second and Ryan Higgins walked to set the table for Miles Simington who grounded an RBI single up the middle as York shrunk Staten Island's lead to 7-4. Jeremy Arocho walked to chase Hawks starter Wesley Scott. Elvis Peralta greeted reliever Clay Helvey with a fielder's choice grounder to second, but rather than an inning-ending double play, a throwing error by shortstop Cristhian Rodriguez allowed two runs to score as the Revs clawed within 7-6.

The Revs received an excellent effort from their bullpen to allow for the comeback to materialize. Staten Island was held scoreless from the fifth inning on and did not manage a hit after a leadoff infield single to start the fifth, as Revs pitchers recorded their final 15 outs with only one baserunner, a ninth inning error, and 10 strikeouts on that stretch.

Jordan Morales struck out five and allowed just one run in 3.1 innings as the first bullpen arm that was called upon.

Ian Churchill struck out the side in a perfect seventh. Grayson Thurman struck out three of his own in 1.2 innings, and Jimmy Burnette was brought in to record a groundout to finish the ninth.

York was unable to find the equalizer, however, as Robbie Baker dodged Martin's rocket double with two outs in the ninth for his 14th save, an inning after Kirby Snead stranded two Revs in scoring position in the eighth.

Staten Island jumped in front with a big first inning, scoring four times out of the gates. Kolby Johnson led off with a double to right, and on Eddy Diaz' sac bunt, a throwing error by catcher Chris Williams brought home the first run. After a walk to Mark Contreras, Alberto Osuna cracked a three-run homer to left over the Arch Nemesis as Staten Island helped itself to a 4-0 advantage.

York got on the board in the bottom of the second as Fontana led off with an infield single, hitting safely for the 26th time in his last 28 games. After stealing second on a strikeout, Fontana moved to third on a grounder and scored as Arocho lined a two-strike RBI hustle double to right center to make it 4-1.

The FerryHawks got that run back plus one in the third as Contreras drilled a solo homer to right and Vaun Brown launched a towering solo blast to left to go up 6-1. Revs starter Kevin Miranda (3-3) was lifted after 2.2 innings and six runs (five earned).

Staten Island added its fourth homer in the top of the fourth as Johnson annihilated a solo shot deep over the playground in left center to make it 7-1. That solo homer was the only run yielded by Morales and the bullpen.

Scott (7-9) earned the win as he kept the Revs offense mostly quiet through the first five innings, retiring the side in order in the third, fourth, and fifth and allowing just two hits until the sixth inning eruption.

Notes: The six-run comeback would have been the Revs' largest of the season. Over the past six games, York has allowed at least four runs in the first inning three times, but the Revs have scored at least three runs in the first inning three times. York (70-48) is still tied with High Point for the league's best overall record. Churchill has 58 strikeouts in 38.0 innings on the season (13.7 per nine innings) as Tuesday's outing marked the fifth time he's whiffed at least three in one outing. Thurman is scoreless in eight of his last nine outings including five straight. Burnette was scoreless for the sixth straight outing and ninth in 10 appearances; he has retired his first batter in eight of those 10. Frankie Tostado had a season-high-tying 13-game hitting streak snapped; it was his third streak of at least 12 games. Miller scored his 109th run, tied for second-most in the league as he moves past Rudy Martin Jr (2024) for third on the Revs' single-season list. Prior to the game, Miller was named the Revs 2025 Player of the Year, Cam Robinson was honored as the team's Pitcher of the Year, and William Simoneit was named Corey Thurman Community Outreach Player of the Year.

Up Next: York looks to even the series in the next-to-last home game of the regular season on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. LHP Mike Kickham (10-8, 4.60) faces Hawks righty Ryan Kehoe (3-2, 5.77). It is Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, Winning Wednesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery, Woof Pack Post-Game Trot the Bases, Chew Toy Toss benefitting the York County SPCA, and Free Students Day: show your Student ID in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2025

FerryHawks Fend off Furious Revs' Comeback Bid - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.