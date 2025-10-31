Blue Crabs Utility Man Jackson Loftin Becomes First Player Ever to Join 20/60 Club in ALPB History

Blue Crabs Utility player Jackson Loftin became the first player in league history to accomplish a 20-home run, and 60 stolen base season, as he swiped third base in Lexington during the season's final game. That steal also tied Loftin for the league lead in steals with an even 60, matching York's Jalen Miller. ALPB Player of the year James Nelson was the first to enter the 30-50 Club.

Loftin had the best statistical year of his career for a full season, hitting .279 with 131 hits, the most of his career (his second most was 84 hits). He matched his career high in stolen bases with 60, he also did that between Single-A and Triple-A with the Astros Organization back in 2023. He had a career high this season in not only hits, but home runs (21), doubles (23), runs (88), RBIs (63), OBP (.366), SLG (.463), and OPS (.828).

Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn said, "Jackson is a very versatile player, he truly could play anywhere you asked him to, and he was our MVP." Cliburn continued, "He's a true class act on and off the field, he always came to play and was very positive and always pulled for his teammates."

Loftin was fifth in the league in at bats, batting 469 times. Loftin did lead the league in Hit by pitches, sporting 26 of them, leading the league by 10 over the next player. Often playing through the bumps and bruises, Loftin still played 120 games which ranked fifth in the league.

Blue Crabs Hitting Coach Jason Camilli said, "From day one Jackson stood out with his professionalism, he was instantly a leader, and I loved how he went about his business each and every day."

Loftin had the ability to play anywhere, playing 44 games at second base, 40 games at third base, 17 games in Center field, four games in left field, two games in right, and 18 games at Shortstop. Camilli said "Jackson is the true definition of a super utility player, he can impact the game with his legs, bat, and defensively, he can do things that can't be taught."

