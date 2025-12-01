Grant Program Applications Available

We are excited to announce the launch of our Grant Program! The Boxcar Nation Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger community by assisting organizations, programs and initiatives that have a core purpose of providing support and guidance to the underserved youth in the Tri-State Region. Please review our Grant Program Guidelines to make sure your non-profit is eligible for the program, and then download the application, fill it out completely, and submit it to Maggie Piazza at mpiazza@flyingboxcars.com. You may also reach out to the same email with any questions.

Applications are open to submit from January 1st, 2026 - March 1st 2026 with determinations announced in April 2026.

To submit your application, please fill out the form and submit it to mpiazza@flyingboxcars.com

CLICK HERE FOR GRANT APPLICATION FORM

Overview:

The Boxcar Nation Foundation has set aside funding for the purpose of a project-based grant program. Any non-profit that aligns with the Boxcar Nation Foundation's Mission (See Below) is eligible to apply. The Boxcar Nation Foundation Board will review all applications and make the final decisions on all applications where grant monies will be applied. The purpose of the grant program is to help local organizations pay for projects/needs. Please note, physical money will not be awarded unless the Board agrees to an exception. The Boxcar Nation Foundation will directly pay for requested projects/needs.

Boxcar Nation Foundation Mission Statement: The Boxcar Nation Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger community by assisting organizations, programs and initiatives that have a core purpose of providing support and guidance to the underserved youth in the Tri-State Region.

Program Guidelines

Grantees must be a 501c3 not for profit business.

Grantees must serve the local youth population.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline to be considered.

Application windows run as the following for each calendar year:

Opens January 1 Closes March 1 Determination April 1

Opens August 1 Closes October 1 Determination November 1

Applicants may be asked to provide additional information as the board warrants.

The Boxcar Nation Foundation reserves the right to not approve grant requests even if said organization meets all the criteria for eligibility.

Non-profits may apply during both windows, however if selected, the non-profit may only be rewarded once per calendar year.







