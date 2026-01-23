Boxcars, Patriot Federal Credit Union, Introduce High School Nights

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, in partnership with Patriot Federal Credit Union, are excited to introduce High School Nights to Meritus Park in 2026.

On four selected dates during the 2026 Flying Boxcars season, the Boxcars will offer free tickets to high school students with proof of school status (report card, schedule, student ID, etc). Students may pick up a punch card at the ticket office on their first night in attendance, to bring to future high school nights. Any student who attends three or more high school nights may submit their punch card to fan services to be eligible to apply for a $5,000 scholarship, presented by Patriot Federal Credit Union. The winner will be announced at the Boxcars' September 5th game. For more information about the scholarship, visit https://www.patriotfcu.org/scholarship-competition/

High school nights will include May 5th, June 2nd, July 7th, and August 4th.

The Flying Boxcars are thrilled to partner with Patriot Federal Credit Union on this project, who share the common goal of helping create opportunities for youth in Downtown Hagerstown and surrounding areas.

"We're grateful to Patriot Federal Credit Union for stepping up to support High School Nights. Together, we're giving students a fun, rewarding experience at the ballpark, celebrating their dedication to school, and providing opportunities that can truly make a difference in their future. We're excited to work together with Patriot on this new initiative for 2026," said Boxcars Director of Corporate Partnerships, Natalie Brockway.

"Supporting students and investing in their futures is at the heart of what we do at Patriot Federal Credit Union," said Laura Meyers, Director of Marketing. "Through our partnership with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and the introduction of High School Nights, we're excited to reward students for their commitment to education while creating memorable experiences right here in our community. We're proud to help make the path to higher education a little more accessible-and a lot more fun."







