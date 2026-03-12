Frontier League All-Star Austin Dennis Returns to Flock

Published on March 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Austin Dennis. He begins his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and eighth in professional baseball.

"We like a lot of things we saw from Austin last season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He's got a terrific bat combined with excellent speed, and he's a versatile defender, having played three infield positions and all three outfield positions. We're excited to welcome him back to Long Island."

Dennis joined the Ducks in September of 2025 and played nine games down the stretch. He batted .263 with two RBIs, six runs, 10 hits, two walks and five stolen bases while playing errorless defense at shortstop and in center field. The 28-year-old began the season with the New York Boulders where he earned Frontier League All-Star honors. He led the league in hits (139) and runs scored (97) while ranking second in games played (95), fifth in stolen bases (43) and sixth in both batting average (.342) and triples (4).

The Florida native spent the first two seasons of his professional career (2018-19) in the Houston Astros organization before joining the Kansas City Royals system in 2021, reaching as high as Triple-A. In 190 games combined, he batted .242 with six homers, 69 RBIs, 102 runs, 28 doubles, five triples, 43 stolen bases and a .320 on-base percentage. The Middle Tennessee State University alum went on to play five seasons with the Boulders and ranks in the Frontier League's Top 5 all-time for games played (302), batting average (.319), hits (388), RBIs (186), runs scored (256), doubles (69), walks (131), stolen bases (108) and on-base percentage (.389). He also played 10 games with Gastonia in the Atlantic League during the 2024 campaign, hitting .278 with a .325 on-base percentage. Dennis was originally selected by the Astros in the 20th round of the 2018 amateur draft.

"I'm very excited to be back on Long Island," said Dennis. "The atmosphere there was fantastic every game. My goals this year are to have a full healthy season and contribute to a championship winning team."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







