High Point Rockers Returning Four Players from 2025

Published on March 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that four players from the 2025 Atlantic League South Division Championship team will be returning for the coming season. The four include infielders Aidan Brewer and Max Viera along with catcher Nolan Watson and Zach Vennaro.

Brewer, Vennaro and Watson will all be with the Rockers for a third consecutive season while Viera will start his second season in High Point.

Brewer emerged as the Rockers starting shortstop in 2025. He led all Atlantic League shortstops with 420 total chances and 251 assists while hitting .230 with 13 homers and 46 RBI. Brewer is the only player in Rockers history to two inside-the-park home runs.

Vennaro has been a key part of High Point's bullpen since joining the club in 2024. He led all Rockers pitchers with 44 appearances last year and has 105 career strikeouts in just 78.1 innings pitched.

Watson played in 40 games last year, primarily behind the plate, but his speed could allow him to see more time in the outfield as well. High Point led the ALPB in grand slams last year and Watson had one of those, coming against the Lexington Legends on May 13.

Viera was in High Point's Opening Day line-up in 2025 after joining the club right out of Seton Hall University where he earned All-Big East honors at shortstop. A versatile infielder, he logged starts at second base, third base, shortstop, DH and in the outfield during the 2025 campaign.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.

