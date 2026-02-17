High Point Rockers Sign First Player for 2026

Published on February 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe on Tuesday announced the signing of infielder Ethan Skender to a contract for the 2026 season. Skender spent three seasons in the San Diego Padres system before playing with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in 2025.

A native of Metamora, Ill., Skender was an outstanding hitter for the Ghost Peppers last year, hitting five home runs in 22 games against the Rockers. For the season, he posted a .268 average with 13 homers and 58 RBI.

"Ethan gives us a veteran presence in the infield, a solid hitter who can play about any position," said Keefe. "I love the fact that we can play him at short, second or third or in the outfield if we need him there."

Skender began his professional career in 2019 after being selected in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres out of Florida State College-Manatee-Sarasota.

In his rookie season he hit .302 between the Padres' Arizona League team and Fort Wayne in the Class A Midwest League. Skender was at Fort Wayne in 2021 before being elevated to Class AA San Antonio. In 2022, he was listed as the Padres' No. 3 prospect at third base behind starter Manny Machado.

Skender was the Peoria, Ill. Journal Star Player of the Year in 2015 and helped Metamora High to a No. 1 ranking in the state and a third-place finish in the Illinois High School Class 3A state tournament in 2014.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.







