Boxcars to Host College Matchup, Open House
Published on February 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Meritus Park is gearing up to host Hood College and St. Mary's College of Maryland this weekend (2/21-22) for a weekend series. First pitch on Saturday will be at noon (DH), and first pitch on Sunday will be at 3 pm. This event will be FREE ADMISSION.
We will also be hosting a season ticket open house on this date. Fans will be able to purchase/renew tickets, pick their seats, and ask any questions regarding our ticketing options for the 2026 season.
We hope to see you at the park this weekend!
