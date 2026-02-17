Boxcars to Host College Matchup, Open House

Published on February 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Meritus Park is gearing up to host Hood College and St. Mary's College of Maryland this weekend (2/21-22) for a weekend series. First pitch on Saturday will be at noon (DH), and first pitch on Sunday will be at 3 pm. This event will be FREE ADMISSION.

We will also be hosting a season ticket open house on this date. Fans will be able to purchase/renew tickets, pick their seats, and ask any questions regarding our ticketing options for the 2026 season.

We hope to see you at the park this weekend!







Atlantic League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.