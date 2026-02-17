2025 Rookie of the Year Henry Kusiak Joins Flock

Published on February 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Henry Kusiak. He begins his first season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball.

"Henry has been a terrific hitter and defender throughout his career," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is excited at the opportunity to play in the Atlantic League, and we look forward to having him in our lineup this season."

Kusiak spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association. In 79 games, he compiled a .309 batting average and an .858 OPS along with 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, 50 runs, 97 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, 29 walks and seven stolen bases. Defensively, he posted a .967 fielding percentage while splitting time at shortstop and third base. For his efforts, the 24-year-old was named the American Association Rookie Hitter of the Year and selected to play in the American Association All-Star Game.

The Illinois native began his professional career in 2024 with the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League. He played 77 games, batting .277 with three homers, 38 RBIs, 43 runs, 78 hits, 13 doubles, three triples and a .345 on-base percentage. The righty hitter played five seasons of collegiate baseball at Missouri Southern State University (2020-24) where he totaled a .348 batting average and a 1.063 OPS. He also broke the school's all-time records for games played (232), at bats (903), hits (314), RBIs (219), runs (244) and hit by pitch (57).

"I am excited to be with one of the best organizations in professional baseball," said Kusiak. "I am looking forward to learning from teammates and coaches and being amidst the culture of success surrounding the Ducks."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.