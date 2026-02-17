Flying Boxcars Introduce First Annual Boxcar Nation Foundation Gala

Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars are excited to introduce the first ever Boxcar Nation Foundation Gala, to be hosted at Meritus Park.

The Boxcar Nation Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger community by assisting organizations, programs and initiatives that have a core purpose of providing support and guidance to the underserved youth in the Hagerstown region.

For one night, and one night only, the ballpark will turn into Boxcars Ranch. Channel your inner Dutton and join us for our first annual Boxcar Nation Foundation Fundraising Gala. Our theme for 2026 will be Western Chic!

Gala attendees can expect dinner on the field, and a fun filled evening featuring raffles donated by local businesses, live music, entertainment, and on-field games and activities.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boxcar Nation Foundation, in order to help to carry out our mission.

Save the Date:

June 11th

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Dinner served at 7:00 pm

Please stay tuned as ticketing information will be released soon via our website and social media channels (flyingboxcars.com / @goflyingboxcars)

About the Boxcar Nation Foundation

