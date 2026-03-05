High Point Rockers Return Luke Napleton in 2026

HIGH POINT, N.C. -Luke Napleton, one of the top hitters in the Atlantic League in 2025, will be returning to the High Point Rockers in 2026. Rockers manager Jamie Keefe made the announcement today.

"Luke is a force offensively and defensively," said Keefe. "Whether he is behind the plate catching or playing first base, his bat will be in the lineup daily."

Napleton made the Rockers roster out of Spring Training in 2025 before having his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins on May 7. After seeing action with the Twins' Class A Fort Myers and Class A+ Cedar Rapids clubs, Napleton returned to the Rockers in early August. He played 31 games for High Point and hit .407 with six home runs and 29 RBI. Napleton had the highest batting average in the Atlantic League in 2025 but did not have enough plate appearances to win the batting title.

As both a catcher and designated hitter, Napleton set the Rockers record by recording an RBI in each of his first seven games and tied a club mark with four extra base hits against the Long Island Ducks on Sept. 7.

Napleton is the third Rocker to sign a contract for 2026, joining infielder Ethan Skender and catcher Lyle Lin.

The Rockers will begin Spring Training on April 11 and will open the season at Truist Point against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday, April 21.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.

