Staten Island's New Manager Receives Big League Support in his New Role

Published on March 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Last week, the Staten Island FerryHawks named Carlos Mirabal manager for the 2026 season. A veteran of international professional baseball with leadership experience at Baseball United and connections across Major League Baseball circles, Mirabal brings a championship mindset to the FerryHawks' next chapter.

"First things first, I want to thank the Staten Island FerryHawks ownership group and John Catsimatidis," Mirabal said. "I'd also like to thank General Manager Gary Perone, and I look forward to working alongside him and the entire FerryHawks organization as manager for the 2026 season. My goal is to bring a championship with a winning culture and disciplined performance on the field." Chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis welcomed the hire, stating: "After speaking with Carlos, I am happy to hear his enthusiasm in creating a great team to represent the organization on the field and in the community, we look forward to him leading our team to a championship!" said Mr. Catsimatidis.

Mirabal brings extensive international playing and coaching experience to Staten Island. He previously managed the Cologne Cardinals in 2018 and has served as a pitching coach, bench coach, and player-coach with organizations including the Rockland Boulders and Trois-Rivières. During his playing career, Mirabal competed against some of the game's most recognizable international stars, including Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and Kaz Matsui.

A New Jersey native, Mirabal is familiar with the Atlantic League, having pitched for the Newark Bears from 2006 to 2008. He now returns to the league with expanded global experience and a focus on building a disciplined, championship-caliber club. In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Mirabal has served in an executive leadership role with Baseball United, where he played a key role in international scouting and roster development. During his tenure, he helped recruit and sign 92 players as part of the organization's global talent pipeline.

Five-time World Series Champion Mariano Rivera, who has worked alongside Mirabal, praised the appointment. "Congratulations to Carlos Mirabal on becoming Manager of the Staten Island FerryHawks. Carlos is a true professional with deep baseball knowledge and a gift for developing talent. We at Baseball United are proud of his contributions and excited for his new chapter. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with the FerryHawks."

Baseball United Co-Founder John Miedreich also recognized Mirabal's leadership. "Congratulations to Carlos Mirabal on his appointment as Manager of the Staten Island FerryHawks. Carlos has been an outstanding leader at Baseball United, bringing tremendous experience and passion to player development and team success. We wish him great success in Staten Island and look forward to a continued strong relationship between Baseball United and the FerryHawks."

FerryHawks General Manager Gary Perone emphasized Mirabal's alignment with the organization's vision. "We are very happy to have Carlos with us this season. From our first conversations, it was clear we share the same vision for building a competitive team while continuing to grow the game and connect with baseball fans on Staten Island, throughout New York City, and beyond."

