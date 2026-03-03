High Point Rockers Sending 5 to World Baseball Classic

Pitcher Huascar Brazoban with the High Point Rockers in 2021

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Four former players and one current player for the High Point Rockers will be featured in the upcoming World Baseball Classic which begins on Thursday, March 5. Pool play is scheduled for Miami, Houston, Tokyo, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The semi-finals and championship rounds will be played in Miami and conclude on March 17.

The lone current Rocker in the WBC is catcher Lyle Lin who signed with High Point on Monday, March 2. Lin will represent Chinese Taipei in the WBC. The former Arizona State catcher played at Southern Maryland last year before signing with High Point.

LHP Josh Hendrickson was a late season acquisition by Rockers manager Jamie Keefe in 2025 and was outstanding during the Atlantic League playoffs in helping High Point reach the Championship Series. Hendrickson will be pitching for Australia.

Former Rockers reliever and current New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban will pitch for the Dominican Republic before returning to Mets spring training camp. Brazoban was 1-1 in 16 appearances with the Rockers in 2021 and is one of seven former Rockers to reach the Major Leagues.

Two members of High Point's inaugural team in 2019 will play in the WBC. First baseman Dante Bichette, Jr. will suit up for Brazil while RHP Alberto Baldonado will pitch for his native Panama. Baldonado made 13 appearances for High Point in 2019 and played for Panama in the 2023 WBC while Bichette was the Atlantic League Player of the Month in May 2019 after hitting .386 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 26 games.

The High Point Rockers open their season on April 21 at home against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

